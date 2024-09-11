Towerborne is available since yesterday in Early Access on Steamso it is not yet the official launch in full form but we can in the meantime obtain some data from these first hours of availability on the market, in which relatively few details have emerged few players connected at the same time on the game but evaluations that are very positivefor now.
Obviously, this is a partial picture, both because Towerborne has only been available for a few hours and because it is not yet in its final version, however, as it is a game with elements live service It may be important to already collect some data regarding online activity.
The number of players connected at the same time is not high, so to speak: the peak of the last 24 hours is equal to 598 players according to SteamDB, a figure that is not positive for a title that has ambitions to be a live service game, so Stoic will have to try to fuel interest and curate the title in order to attract a greater amount of people online.
Light and shadows for the launch of Towerborne
Towerborne has received positive reviews so far from players, based on what we can see on Steam, the only Early Access version available at the moment.
On the official page of the game the rating is “very positive” out of 120 reviews posted by users, of which 81% are positive.
The beginning seems promising from the point of view of the quality of the game, it remains to be seen how the live service aspect will progress, closely linked to the popularity of Towerborne among the public and the number of players who will enter its shared online world.
There’s still time, however: Towerborne is still in Early Access and available only on Steam, while it will later be included in the Game Preview program on Xbox and Microsoft Store and only in 2025 will reach its full formalthough still evolving.
So let’s wait and see how the situation progresses, in the meantime we refer you to our hands-on review of Towerborne to get to know it better, as well as the video published yesterday to accompany the early access release.
