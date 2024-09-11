Towerborne is available since yesterday in Early Access on Steamso it is not yet the official launch in full form but we can in the meantime obtain some data from these first hours of availability on the market, in which relatively few details have emerged few players connected at the same time on the game but evaluations that are very positivefor now.

Obviously, this is a partial picture, both because Towerborne has only been available for a few hours and because it is not yet in its final version, however, as it is a game with elements live service It may be important to already collect some data regarding online activity.

The number of players connected at the same time is not high, so to speak: the peak of the last 24 hours is equal to 598 players according to SteamDB, a figure that is not positive for a title that has ambitions to be a live service game, so Stoic will have to try to fuel interest and curate the title in order to attract a greater amount of people online.