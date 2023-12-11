Chapter 365 of 'At the bottom there is room' brought more than one surprise. In the América Televisión series, Francesca had the great idea of ​​pairing Pía Olivoa fictional character created by Diego Montalbán, with peter, his butler, given that they were two lonely souls who needed to look for love. Therefore, he talked about that possibility with Macarena and Mike, who fully supported the proposal, because they were two lovely people who had to be together.

Given this, 'Noni' invited Peter out, who believed that his love for 'Madam' was finally going to materialize. Likewise, Francesca invited Pía to have a coffee, with the excuse of being able to share more time together, something that Alessia didn't like, but that she still had to give in.

What was the first meeting between Pía and Peter in 'At the bottom there is room'?

The first to arrive at the place was Francescawho saw how peter He came to her call with a bouquet of roses. After a few minutes she arrived Pia, whom Alessia called when she found out that it was all a 'Noni' trap; However, she did not pay attention to him. When she saw that the new chef from her restaurant was already with them, she decided to make the official introduction. Both the butler and Diego discovered that everything was a lie to match them.

While the meeting was going on, Francesca He saw that no one was talking, so he decided to give them a 'nudge' and left the place pretending to have a very important matter. Despite this, both remained timid, which motivated the head of the Maldini Corporation to classify her plan as a failure.

Everything would change a few minutes later, since Diego He saw the situation as a good opportunity to get revenge on peter, after everything he put her through when he was still Francesca's husband, so it was decided to make him fall in love with her. Thus, both of them talked a little more and got to know each other, they even gave each other provocative glances, so Peter, in reality, would have 'clicked' with Pia and he would leave behind the memory of his 'Madam'.

How did Pía Olivo get to Las Nuevas Lomas?

María Pía Olivo It is the creation of Alessia and Diego Montalbán, which was born after the chef failed in his career and hit rock bottom. For this reason, 'Jimmy's' ex faked a work accident, so that she would have a temporary replacement, that is where Pía entered the story and won the affection of all the restaurant workers, as well as Francesca's own family. .

But this plan has already started to generate problems, especially to 'Koky'who is one of those involved, since 'Charo' He supported him when he was buying underwear for Pía. Furthermore, she saw him through her window when he was bringing a covered woman into her apartment, so she forced her way in along with Teresa to discover him red-handed. However, Reyes had to create another lie so that his beloved would not discover anything and not jeopardize the crazy plan.