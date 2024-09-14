The filming of the movie Watch Dogstaken from the video game franchise of the same name by Ubisofthave ended in these hours, as confirmed by the French company itself.

The film adaptation It was first announced way back in 2013 but the project has been shelved and postponed several times over the last decade. Pre-production on the film began in March 2024While Filming began in July of the same year year under the direction of the French director Mathieu Turi.

Less than three months later, Ubisoft announced today via their official X account that filming has wrapped. The publisher celebrated the milestone with a photo of director Mathieu Turi on set filming a scene from the film.

We don’t know much about the film yet, other than that it will feature an original story inspired by the video game franchise. Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) e Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me) are cast members but, currently, we don’t know what characters they will play.

As for the Watch Dogs franchise, it is currently one of the most well-known among Ubisoft’s intellectual properties. To date, three video games belonging to the series have been published, namely Watch Dogs (2014), Watch Dogs 2 (2016) and Watch Dogs: Legion (2020).

While each chapter has its own independent story, they all revolve around the same premise so far: a hacker protagonist becomes embroiled in a criminal underworld, taking on corrupt corporations, crime bosses, and rival hackers.