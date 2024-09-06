TASS: Ukrainian Armed Forces mercenaries in Kursk region ask for rotation due to heavy fighting

Mercenaries fighting in the Kursk region in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have lost their initial ardor due to heavy fighting and are asking for rotation. This was reported by the security forces.

Now the mercenaries have lost their initial ardor with which they came here. They are increasingly trying to rotate and be replaced by Ukrainian units, cannon fodder. source in the security forces

Related materials:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are being “burned out” in the Korenevsky direction

As the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Apti Alaudinov said, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are “burning out” in the Korenevsky direction in the Kursk region, where the defense of the Russian forces is well organized.

I want to say about the direction to the right of us – Korenevskoe. The direction in that area, I will also say that the guys have already built a very good line of defense. I want to note that they have it there too, they are burning out the enemy, the work is going actively Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

He added that the enemy is being destroyed daily in the Kursk direction.

Related materials:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have deployed hundreds of mercenaries to the Kursk region

According to the deputy head of the military-civil administration (MCA) of the Kharkiv region for defense and security, Yevhen Lisnyak, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has transferred hundreds of foreign mercenaries to the Kursk region.

He specified that we are talking about 500 fighters, predominantly of French nationality, transferred from the Kharkov direction.

Alaudinov also reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are sending new units to the Kursk region every day, while suffering losses. “The enemy has already become smarter, he knows that you shouldn’t even ride a bicycle on our streets,” he wrote.

Related materials:

Putin named the result of the attack on the Kursk region

On September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), stated that as a result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region, Kyiv had weakened itself, which is why the Russian army’s offensive in the special military operation (SMO) zone had accelerated, and Russian society had consolidated.

He also called on the Russian army to drive the enemy out of the Kursk region, calling it the sacred duty of the military.

The entire country must do everything to support these people. As for the military side (…), the enemy’s goal was to make us nervous, to fuss, to transfer troops from one area to another and to stop our advance in key directions Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin added that the enemy had failed to achieve its goals, and the Russian military had stabilized the situation and had begun to gradually “squeeze it out of the border territories.”

In the Kursk region, battles with Ukrainian troops have been going on since August 6. In this region, as well as in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced. At the moment, nothing is known about the fate of people who are in the territories controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.