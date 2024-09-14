The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a HyperX Pulsefire Matan XL-sized mouse pad with RGB lighting. The reported discount is 40% off the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The recommended price as indicated by Amazon is €49.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform, after more than two months of fixed price. The mouse pad is sold and shipped by Amazon.
HyperX Mouse Pad Features
The HyperX Pulsefire Mat measures 42 x 90 x 0.4 cm (W x D x H). It has a rubber base with a non-slip texture with an internal foam padding. This allows the mat to always remain firmly in place. The edge has imperceptible stitching that makes the use of the mouse smooth and uniform. It can also be easily rolled up.
Allows you to set a RGB effect along the edgeto give your workstation an extra touch of color and light. You can easily change light profiles with the button located in one corner of the mat.
