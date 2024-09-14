The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a HyperX Pulsefire Matan XL-sized mouse pad with RGB lighting. The reported discount is 40% off the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recommended price as indicated by Amazon is €49.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform, after more than two months of fixed price. The mouse pad is sold and shipped by Amazon.