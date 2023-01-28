The United States condemned the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran on Friday. “The United States condemns the attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, and we reiterate President (Ilham) Aliyev’s call for an immediate investigation into this unacceptable violence,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a press release. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and injured. Any attack on diplomats or diplomatic facilities is unacceptable, and we remind the government of Iran of its responsibility under the Geneva Conventions to protect foreign diplomats in Iran,” the spokesman added.