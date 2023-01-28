Figure Skating | The emotional performance lifted Valtter Virtas in free skating

Virtanen barely fell short of the 200-point mark in his skating, which contained small mistakes. However, Virtanen’s choreography was delicate and the performance calmly elegant.

Valtter Virtanen didn’t quite reach his own level in points in his free program of the European Figure Skating Championships, although it was otherwise captivating.

Virtanen barely missed the 200-point mark (198.28) in his skating, which contained small mistakes. However, Virtanen’s choreography was delicate and the performance calmly elegant.

“This was one of the most emotional and fortunately the finest moments of my career. Despite the marginal errors, the skating remained on the positive side. It’s nice to remember these moments,” Virtanen said.

At the age of 35, Virtanen is the champion of the European Championship. He already competed for the ninth time at the European Championships. The first EC representation was in 2011, when he was 23.

In 2015, he was 18th at his best, but in Espoo he came in a career-best ranking of 14th, when many skaters who were ahead failed in their free program. After Wednesday’s short program, he was 18th.

The European championship was won by France Adam Xiao him Fa (267.77). After the short program, he already led by 10 points.

In the previous value competitions, Virtanen has almost frantically attempted the quadruple jump. Now he has left it out of favor and focused on basic skating and triple jumps. On Friday, he actually suffered the only major setback in the triple rite.

“It’s great that I continued after last season. There have been good races. It’s nice to race when you don’t have to think about how many mistakes you’ll make.”

In November Virtanen skated his record 204.02 points in the gp championships. During the European Championships, he suffered from a persistent flu, which taxed his training days. According to Virtanen, however, not decisively in terms of the European Championships.

Virtanes still lacks the points needed for the World Championships in March. He will be chasing them next week in Oberstdorf, Germany. In Obertsdorf, he has made the second quadruple jump of his career.

Finnish ice dance couple Juulia Turkkila/Matthias Versluis thanked the home crowd profusely for their support. Virtanen said the same.

“Many have followed my sometimes difficult career, so I believe that a large number of them lived the program with me,” said Virtanen.

Virtanen is a doctor by profession. He takes care of the Jyväskylä league hockey team JYP’s home games.

Virtanen lives with his German spouse and the family’s two-year-old daughter in Vaajakoski, near Jyväskylä. He trains in Laukaa, where he has founded a skating academy.

One of those training at the skating academy is Ukrainian Kyrolo Marsak, who skated on Friday right after Virtanen. However, Marsak fell in the results after Virtanen. Marsak only received the EC invitation a week and a half ago.

