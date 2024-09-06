Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available in a special version on Steam, but there have been problems connecting to the servers. Let’s see the response from Focus Home Interactive.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 achieved excellent results at launch, with a peak of 134,302 shortly after publication on Steam. Considering that these are only users who opted for the special editions with Early Access included and that everyone else will only arrive on September 9th, these are remarkable numbers.
It’s a shame that things didn’t go so well for some players. Some players reported having server connection problems and shared their discontent online, for example through social media like Twitter, directly addressing the official profiles of the video game.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Authors’ Commentary
Focus Home Entertainment confirmed the issues in a post on its official website, stating: “First of all, we wanted to thank you for reporting your issues and providing us with feedback. We are currently working on solutions. We have noticed that some of you are having trouble launching Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 due to theEpic Online Services Client Installation. This was implemented to support optional cross-play between Steam and Epic players, and to sync friends lists between the two stores.”
“However, we remind you that Linking your Steam and Epic accounts is not necessary to enjoy the game. These features are completely optional and will not affect your gaming experience in any way. If you have any issues, feel free to contact our support team for assistance! Thanks again.”
So we have no choice but to wait for a definitive solutionhoping that with the arrival of all the regular edition players no further problems will arise. In the meantime, we leave you with our review of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
