Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 achieved excellent results at launch, with a peak of 134,302 shortly after publication on Steam. Considering that these are only users who opted for the special editions with Early Access included and that everyone else will only arrive on September 9th, these are remarkable numbers.

It’s a shame that things didn’t go so well for some players. Some players reported having server connection problems and shared their discontent online, for example through social media like Twitter, directly addressing the official profiles of the video game.