Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

At a time when there is uncertainty, doubt, and anxiety surrounding the future of the young French star, Kylian Mbappé, 25 years old, Daniel Riolo, presenter of the “After Foot” program on the Monte Carlo Sport Network, revealed that Paris Saint-Germain is doing the impossible in order to retain the top scorer in the last World Cup. So that he does not leave freely and “for free” to Real Madrid.

He said: There are two main options before the player, either extending his contract or actually leaving, and here there are no similarities at all between the two options from a financial standpoint, as the Parisian temptation exceeds all imaginations, while Real Madrid’s offer tends more to adhere to the rules of fair financial play and take into account responses. The actions of other stars inside the “dressing room.”

In more detail, Riolo said: Saint-Germain developed a skillful and deceptive plan by allocating a salary of 100 million euros per season to tempt Mbappe to sign a new contract, a number that no other club can reach or even come close to, and this offer also includes other benefits. Countless for his younger brother Eitan, who plays on the same team, and for the entire family led by his mother, lawyer Fayza Al-Amari.

Riolo likened this fabulous offer to ancient Roman and Greek antiquities, and to the Egyptian pyramids, while Real Madrid’s offer will be governed by a ceiling that cannot be exceeded, and perhaps not more than 25 million euros annually, and this is the normal assessment of a super star, as it does not exceed this number or perhaps slightly more than it. It would reach 30 or 35 million annually at the latest, and not the 100 million that “The Parisian” offers.

Riolo continued: In light of these data, Mbappe must determine his choice. Either he chases money and stays with Saint-Germain, which, from a sporting standpoint, continues to renew the blood of his team so that it is qualified to compete in all tournaments, especially the Champions League, and completely ignores Real Madrid’s offer, which is not lacking. Championships because he has “tons” of them, according to Riolo, or he will make the difficult decision to leave for Real Madrid.

Riolo admitted at the end of his speech that these data are still on paper, but they are achievable, and in any case they show the vast difference between what Saint-Germain proposes to Mbappe and what Real Madrid can offer to the player… a truly amazing difference, and it may tempt any star to accept it.