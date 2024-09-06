Athletics: Uganda, Marathon Runner Cheptegei Set on Fire by Teammate

Ugandan Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei has died from injuries sustained after being set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya, the Uganda Athletics Federation said. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, early this morning, tragically the victim of domestic violence,” the Federation said in a statement on X. “As a Federation, we condemn these acts and call for justice. May her soul rest in peace.”

Kenyan police say her Kenyan boyfriend doused her with petrol and then set her on fire on Sunday, allegedly after an argument. He is being investigated on suspicion of attempted murder. Neighbours put out the fire and took the couple to hospital in the town of Eldoret, where doctors failed to save her life. A hospital report is pending. The clinic had earlier said Cheptegei had burns to 80 per cent of her body and had also inhaled flames. Her partner had burns to 30 per cent of his body.

Who was Rebecca Cheptegei, the marathon runner burned alive by her boyfriend

Cheptegei, 33, placed 44th at last month’s Olympic marathon in Paris. In 2021, she won the inaugural world mountain and trail running championships. She finished 15th at the 2010 World Championships in Bydgoszcz. She was on the podium at the 2010 World Cross Country Championships in the team event and on the podium again at the 2011 World Military Championships in Rio de Janeiro in the 5,000 meters.