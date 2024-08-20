Saber Interactive presented during Opening Night Live Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Cinematic Trailer for Gamescom: titled “Heed the Call of War”, the video is short but decidedly intense and reiterates some fundamental criteria of the Warhammer 40K universe.
The atmosphere of the overview is reminiscent of the promotional materials of Gears of Warand this parallel is certainly not coincidental given that Space Marine 2 aims to deliver us a benchmark third-person shooter, capable of surpassing what was achieved in the original chapter.
Demetrian Titus, who returns from the first Space Marine, will have to join his companions in serving the Imperium and contributing to the liberation of some planets infested by the Tyranid hordes, taking part in a no-holds-barred battle that promises moments of great spectacle.
Evocative sequences
Coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 9, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 expands on the initial formula by introducing interesting cooperative and competitive modes which complement the experience offered by the single player campaign.
If you’ve read our hands-on review of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, you’ll know that Saber Interactive’s title It seems to be everything we hoped it would be: a very solid title, beautiful to look at and exciting to play, at least according to the first few hours.
Despite some sensational incidents along the way, such as the leak of the old build that exposed users to a concrete risk of spoilers, the wait is almost over: in just a few more days we will be able to get our hands on Space Marine 2.
