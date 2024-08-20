Saber Interactive presented during Opening Night Live Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Cinematic Trailer for Gamescom: titled “Heed the Call of War”, the video is short but decidedly intense and reiterates some fundamental criteria of the Warhammer 40K universe.

The atmosphere of the overview is reminiscent of the promotional materials of Gears of Warand this parallel is certainly not coincidental given that Space Marine 2 aims to deliver us a benchmark third-person shooter, capable of surpassing what was achieved in the original chapter.

Demetrian Titus, who returns from the first Space Marine, will have to join his companions in serving the Imperium and contributing to the liberation of some planets infested by the Tyranid hordes, taking part in a no-holds-barred battle that promises moments of great spectacle.