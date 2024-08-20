The Regional General Hospital (HGR) No. 66 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Ciudad Juárez, successfully added three organ and tissue procurements in the last 15 days; the seventeenth, eighteenth and nineteenth this year.

The above was carried out with specialist doctors from the Institution, working jointly with the Institutional Coordination of Donation and Transplants and the National Transplant Center.

The first procurement granted a man’s wish to donate his organs in the event of his death, and his family complied with his wishes when he suffered a complication that resulted in brain death; his liver, kidneys, musculoskeletal tissue, skin and corneas were procured.

The second procurement was from a patient who suffered an acute myocardial infarction, from whom corneas were procured; and the third was from a donor who also suffered brain death, from whom kidneys, lungs, liver and corneas were procured respectively.

These acts of generosity would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the donors’ families and the exceptional work of more than 30 doctors and nurses in each procedure from the IMSS and other medical institutions involved.

In a touching moment, before each surgical procedure, hospital staff, family members and friends formed a human fence to applaud the donors, symbolizing gratitude and recognition for these momentous acts of solidarity.

Dr. Juan Ramón Ayala Franco, director of HGR No. 66, expressed his deep gratitude to the donors’ families for their noble gesture and highlighted the importance of organ donation as an opportunity to save lives.

“These acts of generosity reflect the spirit of solidarity of our community and remind us of the importance of promoting the culture of organ donation in our country,” he stressed.

The community is encouraged to continue supporting this noble cause and to consider registering as an organ donor to help those in desperate need.

To be a voluntary organ and tissue donor, you can visit the National Transplant Center’s website: https://www.gob.mx/cenatra/ or visit the IMSS website http://www.imss.gob.mx/salud-en-linea/donacion-organos where you can register as a voluntary donor.