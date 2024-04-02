In our current time, many products related to the world of video games have been launched, whether from simple merchandise with logos of the franchises and other more interesting things such as series and movies, among the great examples of cinema we have Super Mario, Detective Pikachu, World of Warcraft and Sonic The Hedgehog. With this in mind, Microsoft has already gotten to work to bring one of its properties to the art of cinematography, and it is a deal that has been in the pipeline for quite some time.

The franchise in question is Minecraftwhich now belongs to XboxWell, a couple of years ago they acquired Mojang and the brand's creator stepped away to let the new generation give life to the path ahead for the games. Obviously, since it is a million-dollar brand, it was also going to be launched in theaters, and little by little we have learned more details, from the directors, actors, screenwriter and more people involved.

In fact, photos of the props have recently been leaked, including the famous cubic trees. Here you can see it:

set props i found near the film studio where the minecraft movie is being filmed @DiscussingFilm pic.twitter.com/w53zPvfm3d — josh_space (@joshspace2) April 1, 2024

Found some more Minecraft Movie set props pic.twitter.com/Yrtc4egXiD — josh_space (@joshspace2) April 2, 2024

Here is a general description of the franchise:

Minecraft is an open-world video game that allows players to explore and build in a procedurally generated world. It was developed by Mojang Studios, a Swedish company, and initially released in 2009 by Markus “Notch” Persson. Since then, it has experienced tremendous success and was acquired by Microsoft in 2014. In Minecraft, players can explore a vast three-dimensional world made up of cubic blocks. These blocks represent different types of materials, such as earth, stone, wood, water, lava, among others. Players can collect and combine these blocks to build structures and artifacts of any size or shape they desire. From simple houses to complex cities, castles, or even replicas of famous monuments, the only limitation is the player's imagination.

Remember that the confirmed protagonists of the film are Jason Momoa, Jack Black and Matt Berry. The film is scheduled to be released on April 4, 2025.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: I don't know how much potential a Minecraft tape would have, but it will be worth going to the room to see if it's at least fun. If accompanied with some popcorn and some nachos it could be a good way to pass the time.