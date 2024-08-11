A statistic that is usually very representative when analyzing how a rider’s season is going in MotoGP is the number of crashes. The excess of accidents, as is logical, indicates that something is not working very well, although there are certainly also those who are well placed in the championship and are more likely to end up in the gravel or on the asphalt than others.

The latter case is Marc Marquez this year. The eight-time world champion has recovered his smile thanks to the switch from Ducati to Honda. Although he has not yet managed to win, he has returned to occupy the podium positions, giving a hard time to the riders who have the Desmosedici GP24. Furthermore, he is mathematically in the fight for the title.

Certainly, the Gresini rider continues to be plagued by crashes, even though he has freed himself from the complicated RC213V. After 10 races completed, a number that marks exactly half of the season, if you look at the table of all the crashes, the rider from Cervera is in first position, a trend that has been repeated throughout his career. He leads with 15 crashes, a pace that can equal or exceed his total figure of 2023, when he reached 29.

In this way, Marc has a certain advantage over Pedro Acosta, who in his rookie season has reached 12 crashes, the same number reached by his teammate Brad Binder. Both climb to the podium of this statistic, even ahead of riders who are having a difficult season like Joan Mir, Marco Bezzecchi and Johann Zarco.

As for the data that attracts attention, it can be seen that among the candidates for the title, Jorge Martin is the rider with the most falls, 7. The Spaniard has two more than the official riders Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini. In addition, it should be noted that there are some who have exceeded their number of falls from previous years, such as Maverick Vinales and Franco Morbidelli with 8. There are also riders like Alex Rins who have equaled the figure.

In terms of brands with the most crashes, the brand that dominates is, of course, Ducati. With eight bikes on the grid, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer accumulates a total of 66 crashes. The closest is KTM, but the rest have less than half of Ducati. Yamaha closes the list, having only two bikes.