He retired from football, but he has a career in television for a while. After the success of ‘The Newbie’ and ‘Emparejados’, which will return for a new installment, the ex-betic Joaquín Sánchez premieres this Wednesday on Antena 3 (10:45 p.m.) ‘El Capitan in America’, a ‘road trip’ with his wife and their two daughters through the New Continent in which they discover themselves, with “humor and without filters”, as a “normal family in a brutal experience.”

Also unique, because due to her profession, as Susana Saborido recognized, it was impossible to spend more time with her husband. «It is the first time that we have traveled so far, for so long and the four of us together. We are simple and normal because we enjoy who we are, we are not infected by what does not identify us, by the things that do not attract us,” says Sánchez. And therein lies the charm of this Andalusian family, genuine and “pure” even when the omelet sticks to the pan.

«The only thing I have done in my life is play football. No matter how much you prepare, the day after leaving your profession is a difficult time. I have been lucky enough to reinvent myself. “I don’t know what this life will bring me, but it was important to understand that a cycle was ending and that I was not going to stay on the couch,” acknowledges the former Betis captain, who took advantage of the eight episodes of the Atresmedia Televisión program in collaboration with Proamagna as a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Together with his wife and daughters, he bathed “naked” in the Colorado River, opened a Betic club in Hollywood, remarried (and cried) in Las Vegas and lived on a reservation with Navajos. They traveled thousands of kilometers in a caravan, they got angry and laughed, but the most important thing, Joaquín confesses, is that he spent quality time with them, gained “trust” with his daughters and learned two lessons: that they know each other better than they thought. and that stays with Spain.