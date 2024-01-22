How much childhood needs relationships that feel like silk, how much childhood only grows on surfaces of clear water, in which the spirit of sweetness and love of life grows, love for all people. How much childhood today needs to take care of its feelings, while the world is covered in the mud of cracks and landslides that… It trembles underfoot and turns childhood into a hell of loss, denial of spontaneity, and forgetfulness of innocence, because adults have undermined constants, toppled the rays of bright dreams, and turned children into victims of their moral crises and political dilemmas. From this standpoint, the UAE is launching the “Wad” initiative, an initiative that It sets out to repair what others have ruined, and to bring victory to childhood, because childhood is the plant from which the trees of lush fields emerge, and it is the seed that blooms in the fertile land, to produce flowers, flowers, that perfume life with beauty, and perfume the shirt of time, with the fragrance of love and belonging to existence, Without sagging, no illnesses, no slips, and no confusion that shatters the walls of conscience.

The UAE sponsors the “Wad” initiative, out of the belief of the wise leadership that childhood has a close relationship with the renaissance of societies, and that childhood has threads that extend from the cradle to the era with the continuation of life prosperous, fruitful, strong, free from adversity, sorrows, sorrows, and everything that hinders the human path towards progress and prosperity, and all What hinders the flow of a bright smile on his mouth and lip.

Today, the UAE is leading the world to cultivate a true smile, and to create the glory of true joy, and is working hard to line up the paths of life, pave them, and decorate them with a mosaic of hope without wounds or cracks. The UAE is leading countries in creating optimism, with faith, confidence, steadfastness, and a reassured soul that cannot be shaken. It is an emergency, and not a reckless scribble on its blackboard, because the wise leadership is based on the values ​​of the ancients who built the desert civilization and the subsequent efforts that resulted in a modern civilization based on the intersection between the beauty of the values ​​of the past and the brilliance of the present, and between the two rivers lies the fertile Emirates with its gifts, achievements, and humanitarian projects. Parallel to its economic gains.

The “Wad” initiative follows the rules of communication between generations, as creating a generation that belongs to integrated and continuous relationships between times is caution, it is news, it is the river from which the birds of love drink, and in it the deer of love feed in the souls of the children, and they are the focus of advancement. The essence of improving life and taking it to where the lofty goals that the leadership aspires to are achieved and always works to irrigate it with the water of blessings.

(Be friends, wake up, be together and be present in life, as is the cloud that waters the feelings of lovers, with sweet sips and purity of qualities) Today we are facing a difficult bet. We, as human beings, have the responsibility of bearing the burdens of what others have ruined, what absurdists have distorted, and what hands have scribbled on its pages. Compulsive neurosis terrified her, and the loss of tenderness made her tired.

Today, the UAE is confronting many of the shortcomings, missteps, and imbalance in human life, and is working to stop moral bleeding and heal the wounds of times of moral weakness, relying on the values ​​of the builders, who built the pillars of life in the nation, on the foundations of friendliness and feelings of familiarity.