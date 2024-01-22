Noriaki Kasai was too tough a piece to break for Poland's ski jumping hopes.

Japanese Noriaki Kasai51, is for ski jumping what Jaromir Jagr, 51, is for hockey. Neither of the athletes of the already experienced 1972 age group knows how to end their careers.

Kasai returned to the jumping tower in his home country of Sapporo over the weekend in the FISI second category Continental Cup race.

Kasai's total placings in three competitions were 9th, 11th and 21st in order of merit.

Konkar's performance caused a metaphysical reaction in Poland. After all, he left the Poles behind Klemens Ionia too18, and By Jan Habdas20. It is technically possible that the duo's parents were still children when Kasai made his World Cup debut in 1998.

“Shame on the Polish ski jumpers”, headlined the news about the race by a Pole sport.pl.

“Polish youngsters didn't beat Kasai even once during the weekend, which tells about the level of ski jumping in our country”.

Kasai has competed in the World Cup a record 569 times, but the previous highest-level competition is from 2019. In recent years, he has been content with jumping smaller competitions in his home country.

The ever-young Kasai has collected ten prestigious race medals and one flying hill world championship in his career.