The Volkswagen Group and Seat will invest 10 billion euros to electrify Spain. A very important figure, which not surprisingly represents the largest industrial investment in the history of the country. The first step of this investment will consist in the realization of the first Gigafactory of batteries in Spainwhich will lead to the creation of over 3,000 jobs: construction work on the facility will begin in the first quarter of 2023. To power the factory, the VW Group has signed an agreement with Iberdrola for the construction of a photovoltaic system, which will provide energy green at Gigafactory.

In addition to batteries, the Volkswagen Group will also build a number of new electric models in Spain. Three of these were advanced by the same group through three teaser images: we are talking about three urban EVs, made under the Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra brands. All three models will come built in Spain starting in 2025: it will be entry-level electric, which according to the VW Group itself “They will make e-mobility more accessible and give a boost to the future of Spanish mobility for generations to come”.

Sneak peek! 🤩These are the first sketches of our smaller e-models from #Skoda, #Cupra & #VWwhich will be built in #Spain from 2025. These entry level electric vehicles make the access to #eMobility easier & push the country’s future of mobility – for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/LX49mJPYB5 – Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) May 5, 2022

What to expect from these three models? All three are expected to be built on a smaller version of the MEB architecture, which means they will have similar aspect ratios to each other. Starting from Volkswagen, the image shows an electric that is reminiscent of a baby version of the ID.3: the elements that catch the eye are the illuminated grille and logo of the brand, which blend with the aggressive style headlights. In general, the lines of the car are quite round, the large diameter wheels also deserve a mention. As for CupraInstead, we’re talking about a sporty-looking urban crossover, which stands out for its two-tone roof, distinctive window line, pronounced rear shoulders and rather high ground clearance. It will also be an electric urban crossover Skodawhich more than on sportiness will focus on practicality: aesthetically, it should follow the new design philosophy of the Bohemian brand.