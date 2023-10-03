Volleyball | Finland’s losing streak extended in the Olympic qualification

Finland lost to Slovenia 1–3.

Finland the men’s national volleyball team lost to Slovenia 1–3 (19–25, 25–18, 20–25, 18–25) in the Olympic qualifying tournament in Japan.

One of Finland’s most effective players Joonas Jokela scored 14 points and Niko Suihkonen 10 points. The Slovenians scored the most points Čebulj Klemenwho scored 18 points for himself.

Slovenia, one of the top countries in Europe, won bronze at the European Volleyball Championship just last month. In the opening group of the Games, Slovenia defeated Finland directly in three sets.

So far, Finland has lost all three of its games in the qualifying tournament.