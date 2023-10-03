The anticipated next version of Androidthe mobile operating system competing with Apple’s IOS, is about to reach various cell phones and other devices after having gone through multiple beta versions to fix bugs reported by users.

The first to enjoy Android 14 will be Google Pixel devices, but this update will also extend to a wide variety of smartphones from other brands, such as Samsung, Xiaomi and Oppo.

If you are a smartphone owner, you are surely eagerly awaiting this update. Below we will compile which phone models are expected to update to the new version of the operating system.

What cell phones will update with Android 14?

The Google Pixel lead the way: As is tradition, The first devices to receive the latest version of Android are Google’s own. In this case, the following Google Pixel models are expected to update to Android 14:

◉ Google Pixel 4a 5G

◉ Google Pixel 5

◉ Google Pixel 5a

◉ Google Pixel 6

◉ Google Pixel 6 Pro

◉ Google Pixel 6a

◉ Google Pixel 7

◉ Google Pixel 7 Pro

Samsung: Firm in its commitment with updates

Samsung has stood out in recent years for its commitment to updating its devices. Many Samsung phones are expected to update to Android 14. Some of the models expected to receive the update are:

◉ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

◉ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

◉ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

◉ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

◉ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

◉ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

◉ Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

◉ Samsung Galaxy S23+

◉ Samsung Galaxy S23

◉ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

◉ Samsung Galaxy S22+

◉ Samsung Galaxy S22

◉ Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

◉ Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

◉ Samsung Galaxy S21+

◉ Samsung Galaxy S21

◉ Samsung Galaxy A73

◉ Samsung Galaxy A72

◉ Samsung Galaxy A54

◉ Samsung Galaxy A53

◉ Samsung Galaxy A52

◉ Samsung Galaxy A52s

◉ Samsung Galaxy A34

◉ Samsung Galaxy A33

◉ Samsung Galaxy A24

◉ Samsung Galaxy A23

◉ Samsung Galaxy A14

◉ Samsung Galaxy A13

◉ Samsung Galaxy A04s

◉ Samsung Galaxy M54

◉ Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

◉Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

◉ Samsung Galaxy M23

Xiaomi: On the run for the updates

Xiaomi, the popular Chinese manufacturer, also plans to update several of its models to Android 14. Although Xiaomi’s update policy is two years, some models could receive the update. Here are the Xiaomi models that could receive the update:

◉ Xiaomi 13

◉ Xiaomi 13 Pro

◉ Xiaomi 13T

◉ Xiaomi 13T Pro

◉ Xiaomi 12T

◉ Xiaomi 13 Lite

◉ Xiaomi 12

◉ Xiaomi 12 Pro

◉ Xiaomi 12X

◉ Xiaomi 12S Ultra

◉ Xiaomi 12S

◉ Xiaomi 12S Pro

◉ Xiaomi 12 Lite

◉ Xiaomi 12T

◉ Xiaomi 12T Pro

◉ Xiaomi 11T

◉ Xiaomi 11T Pro

◉ Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

◉ Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE

◉ Xiaomi Mi 11

◉ Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

◉ Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

◉ Xiaomi MIX 4

◉ Xiaomi MIX FOLD

◉ Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2

◉ Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3

Preliminary model list Redmi of Xiaomi that could receive the update to Android 14:

◉ Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

◉ Redmi Note 12 5G

◉ Redmi Note 12 4G

◉ Redmi Note 12S

◉ Redmi Note 12R

◉ Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G

◉ Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

◉Redmi Note 11T Pro

◉ Redmi Note 11T Pro+

◉ Redmi K60

◉ Redmi K60E

◉ Redmi K60 Pro

◉ Redmi K50

◉ Redmi K50 Pro

◉ Redmi K50 Ultra

◉ Redmi K40S

◉ Redmi 11 Prime

◉ Redmi 11 Prime 5G

◉ Redmi 12 5G

◉ Redmi 12

◉ Redmi 12C

◉ Redmi 10 5G

Motorola: Committed to updates

Lenovo-owned Motorola continues to release attractive Android devices and many of them are expected to update to Android 14. Some of the models that could receive the update are:

◉ Motorola Edge 2022

◉ Motorola Edge 30

◉ Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

◉ Motorola Edge 30 Neo

◉ Motorola Edge 30 Pro

◉ Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

◉ Motorola Edge 40

◉ Motorola Edge 40 Pro

◉ Motorola ThinkPhone

◉ Motorola Moto G13

◉ Motorola Moto G14

◉ Motorola Moto G23

◉ Motorola Moto G53

◉ Motorola Moto G73

◉ Motorola Moto G84

◉ Motorola Razr 40

◉ Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

realme: Following your update policy

Realme, a BBK Electronics brand, is also planning to update several of its models to Android 14. Here are the Realme models that could receive the update:

◉ Realme 9i 5G

◉ Realme 9 Pro

◉ Realme 9 Pro+

◉ Realme 10

◉ Realme 10 5G

◉ Realme 10 Pro

◉ Realme 10 Pro+

◉ Realme 11

◉ Realme 11 Pro

◉ Realme 11 Pro+

◉Realme C55

◉ Realme GT 5G

◉ Realme GT Neo 3

◉ Realme GT Neo 3T

◉Realme GT2

◉Realme GT2 Pro

◉Realme Narzo 60

◉ Realme Narzo 60 Pro