If you have a Volkswagen, your premium may have risen considerably.

Complaining about car insurance. Are we good at it? Sometimes right, sometimes not. When buying a new or used car, the monthly premium amount can be disappointing. You would have thought in advance that it would be a few bucks cheaper. The differences per brand are sometimes enormous.

Increased car insurance premium

Research by Independer shows that the premium for car insurance as a whole has increased by as much as 10.7 percent. The largest increase is at the expense of Volkswagen drivers. The average premium increased by more than 13 percent!

Volvo and BMW drivers have also noticed an increase. Of all the popular brands, it is Peugeot that has done the best with an increase of five percent.

The average premium increase amounted to 109 euros in one year. The premium for third-party car insurance increased by 12.5 percent. All-risk insurance increased by 10.3 percent. Consumers paid an average of 117 euros more.

We just talked about Volkswagen, Volvo and BMW. The full top 10 of most popular brands is below. With the increased premiums on an annual basis and the average amount you spend per year.

Increase for the 10 most popular brands

Volkswagen +13.3% (+ €150.9 per year) Volvo +12.6% (+ €127.3 per year) BMW +12.2% (+ €168.2 per year) Toyota +9.6% (+ €74.6 per year) Ford +9.1% (+73.1 per year) Opel +7.7% (+ €67 per year) Renault +7.7% (+ €59.1 per year) Fiat +7.6% (+ €61.4 per year) Citroën +7.0% (+ €53.2 per year) Peugeot +5.8% (+ €49.2 per year)

Ultimately, it is best to be an older person, with decades of claim-free years and living in a hamlet with little crime. And preferably in a cheap pastry from a brand like Suzuki or Daihatsu. Then you are in good hands in terms of premium. Insurance companies hate it when you pull this secret trick! Just kidding.

This article Volkswagen drivers hit hardest by premium increase first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Volkswagen #drivers #hit #hardest #premium #increases