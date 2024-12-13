This Thursday, December 12, Selena Gomez He surprised everyone by announcing his engagement to his current partner, Benny Blanco. Great news that came accompanied by a romantic postin which the singer he showed off his ring after a year of dating the music producer.

Since then, numerous international celebrities –included hailey bieberJustin Bieber’s current wife, have released affectionate messages on social networks to publicly show their support for the couple. For its part, Violeta Mangriñánone of the best-known content creators in our country, has done the same, echoing Gómez’s proposal for her hand through Instagram stories.

However, this apparently innocent movement has not gone unnoticed by its community of followers, since the influencer She has taken the opportunity to bring out, among jokes, her boyfriend’s reluctance, Fabio Colloricchio, to propose marriage.

”Another one who is ahead of you”, wrote the Valencian, alluding to Benny Blanco’s romantic gesture, accompanied by a laughing emoji. It is also a message addressed to the father of her two daughters, Gala and Gia, to whom met five years ago during his time in the popular reality from Telecinco, Survivors, in 2019.

Fabio, who is immersed in his musical project, has not directly mentioned his girlfriend’s ‘pulla’, although, just a few hours later, he shared a publication on Instagram in which he hints at his devotion to her. influencer after attending the gala Men of the Year 2024 of the Esquire Awards. “I love you, my love”, Violeta expressed before the carousel of photos and videos that the singer shared.

