Estíbaliz Alcívar Madrid 02/24/2025



Updated at 11:32h.





Javier Tebas, president of the Professional Football League, wished him on Monday “the best” to the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales, sentenced last week at the National Court the Unconssencted kiss to footballer Jenni Beautiful. “If you do not make hate mistakes again, it will be a very usable man in the sports industry,” Tebas said at the sporting breakfasts of Europa Press.

«Rubiales has the corresponding sentence, there is no more. But I wish you the best, to improve professionally. Do not make these hate mistakes again that had everything around him and, if he makes that improvement, he will be a very usable man for the sport industry. But if he continues with those hate behaviors, vindictive, he will not be able to return to the sports industry. That hatred should be removed and so you can have an opportunity to return to the world of sport. I am not going to say that it will be the league, but the sports industry will recognize it, ”said the president of the League.

And he abounded on the matter: «He is convicted. I am not happy or sad because it has been so. It corresponds what there is. I have had close friends, acquaintances, who have ended up in jail and for going to jail they have not stopped being my friends. Rather I have gone to see them and accompany them at that time, ”he reflected.

Javier Tebas spoke, and celebrated, the good relationship that now maintains the agency that presides with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF): «It is not a matter of getting good or bad or going to drink with Mr. Louzán, it is to be professionals and discuss in the forums that correspond to the issues that may be controversial. We are on the right track and I hope we continue for him and that no one, neither a third nor the scope of politics, puts us zancadillas ». In that sense, he sent a message to the Superior Sports Council (CSD): “We must respect the powers that correspond to each organism by law and I have the feeling that we are a bit clueless in this issue in the governmental field.”









The president of the League spoke, of course, Real Madrid. He responded with the usual forcefulness when asked why he called “weeping” to the white club: “I refer to the objective data. I am a hibernate Madrid. Florentino Pérez until November 23 was a member of the Board of Directors of the Federation and said nothing. I am not worth the speech of Madrid now, because he said nothing. We did an assembly and Madrid was not with most clubs. For me it is weeping because if they win it is that they have won against all the forces of good and evil and if it loses it is that there is a conspiracy. I begin to feel shame of what I have lived as a Real Madrid player. Madrid has never been a weeping club. Yesterday the players put behind the banner. Did they get because they thought about it? Valverde said what he thought had to change the tweet. They try to get everyone in a conspiracy theory that does not exist ».