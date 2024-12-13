12/13/2024



Updated at 2:26 p.m.





The Sevilla coach, Xavi García Pimientahas spoken about the comeback that his team suffered against the Atlético de Madrid in the Metropolitan. The Catalan acknowledged in the press conference prior to the duel against Celta that after analyzing the defeat he would have done things differently in the second half. Sevilla went 1-3 in favor in the Colchoneros fiefdom after 60 minutes of good play and looking at their rival face to face. However, Simeone’s men increased the pressure and the team fell apart to the point of losing 4-3 in stoppage time.

«I would change things about the Metropolitano. We played 60 very very good minutesbut the rival did it too. In that second half, when they scored the second goal, the pressure overcame us. At that moment Saúl leaves and I had in my mind the departure from Idumbo, but Atlético raised the pressure and changed the script. The truth is that we should have tried to control the ball more and try to generate something.

About the goal of Isaac Romerowhich marked the 1-2 of the match, García Pimienta has seemed relieved, but insists that the player, despite not having scored until now, has had good participations: «The only variation is that Oblak touches the ball and it goes in , the game he played the other day and all the games he has played have been magnificent. “One has gone in and now we will get rid of the label that he doesn’t have a goal.”

Questioned about who will occupy the goal against the Celtic of Vigothe Sevilla coach did not want to give any clues about who will be chosen: “Nyland trained very well and is already tall, both are capable of being there tomorrow.”