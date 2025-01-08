Vinícius Jr. has taken advantage of Christmas to spend time with his friends. With them, in the last few hours, she has published images of her stay in Dubai, which highlights the presence of a girl who has sparked rumors about the relationship between the young woman and the athlete.

It is about the influencer Maria Julia Mazalliwho many claim is the Brazilian’s new partner. According to several media reports, they spent the Christmas holidays together in Dubai.

This is what Vinícius himself has shared on social networks, where, in a carousel of images, appears influencer for the first time in the networks of the Real Madrid player.

Many media they take courtship for grantedalthough we will have to see how it evolves. The truth is that it seems that the athlete does not hide that he is caught by this influencerand he doesn’t stop liking it to your publications.

Besides, they would have been hunted in the same housesomething that indiscreet people have reached thanks to the same background dressing room. It is the same room, with the same items of clothing, although different perspectives, which makes it very clear the relationship that something exists between them.