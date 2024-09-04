Four teams, three drivers and two tracks. No effort is being spared in the development work for the 2025 tyres in the last four months of the year, which is crucial for finalising the compounds to be used next season, while, as regards construction, in compliance with the regulation, the specifications were frozen on 1 September.

While yesterday Mercedes and Red Bull were busy at Monza, today at the Autodromo Nazionale Pirelli was able to count on the support of Racing Bulls to continue the development of slick tyres.

Liam Lawson, RB F1 Team Photo by: Pirelli

Rain overnight left the track damp for the first part of the morning so Liam Lawson started his day on intermediate tyres before switching to slicks once the track had dried.

Unfortunately, the New Zealand driver’s planned program was not completed due to a technical problem that occurred on the car in the early afternoon. Up to that point, he had completed 76 laps, the fastest in a time of 1’22″530.

Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24 testing with Pirelli rain tyres at Fiorano Photo by: Pirelli

Also today, but in Emilia Romagna, Pirelli enjoyed the hospitality and support of Ferrari to carry out a test at Fiorano. At the wheel of an SF-24, Oliver Bearman worked on the development of new solutions for wet and intermediate tyres, taking advantage of the artificial irrigation system that the Maranello circuit is equipped with. The English driver initially completed a few laps in the dry before focusing on the programme planned by Pirelli’s technicians. In total, Bearman completed 167 laps.

Pirelli’s on-track development testing will continue with a very intense calendar between now and the end of the year, not only in view of next season but also the one after.

The next appointment is scheduled in Spain for September 17 and 18: on the Barcelona circuit there will be the debut of the first prototypes of the 2026 tyres which, as known, will still be 18” but slightly narrower than the current ones.

The first test will be supported by Aston Martin, which will provide a modified AMR23 mule-car to allow the use of the new tire dimensions. The 2025 tests will continue at Magny-Cours on October 1 and 2: Mercedes will be involved on the French track.