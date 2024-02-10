There's no such thing as just listening to the radio. For example, the icon on the volume button should point up, the sound should be quieter when we park and the volume of a radio should preferably be set to an even number. Ever wonder how that happens? This is why you probably want the radio volume to be an even number.

According to a study by Terence Hines of Pace University the difference between even and odd numbers mainly lies in understanding numbers. The research shows that our brains take longer to process odd numbers and that we make more mistakes in recognizing odd numbers than even numbers.

An even number feels safer

The magazine Wired writes that people give 'personalities' to numbers. The feeling we have about it can often be explained. The magazine gives a number of examples. Take the number ten. Most people feel safe here. It's not controversial, easy to understand and feels like a friend. Everything is okay with a ten.

The magazine is featured in the book 1984 by George Orwell. The torture chamber in this book 'Room 101'. If the room had been called 'Room 100', it would have been less terrifying for our brains. You can easily divide one hundred by two and four, but with 101 you have to think about it a little longer. In addition, you feel that 101 is over the limit.

Things are different in other parts of the world

There seems to be a difference between Western and Japanese people in this regard. An investigation of the Osaka University describes how Japanese people have a natural preference for odd numbers. For example, in Japan two means to divide or 'take apart', four is associated with death and six means 'good for nothing'.

Extra annoying: we set the cruise control to 128 km/h, but our Peugeot 208 continues to drive at 127 km/h for minutes | Photo: © TopGear Netherlands

Keep the volume of the radio at an even number

In short, people can't help but give one, two and so on an emotional value. Setting the volume of your car radio to 20 instead of 21 feels better, because in the West we prefer even numbers. Entrepreneurs also understand this. An investigation of the University of Florida has even shown that products with even numbers in the name sell better than products with odd numbers in the name. No wonder WD-40 is so popular.