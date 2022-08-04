There are still plenty of people who drive through the summer on winter tires. Not immediately life-threatening, certainly not if you always drive very calmly, but winter tires perform worse in the summer. In addition, they wear out faster and will result in higher fuel consumption.

As a demonstration BMW made a nice video a while ago in which three identical M4s with different tires do a few tests. One car is on summer tires, the other on winter tires and one is on the sporty semi-slick for reference. The tests are done in the summer.

It is not a purely scientific study as all the tests are done only once and there are some variables (like the driver). Nor do they say anything about temperatures or tire pressure. But it gives a nice indication of how winter tires perform in the summer. It is clear in any case that the winter tires in the summer are inferior to the summer tires.

Winter tires perform so much worse in the summer

For example, the BMW M4 on winter tires does not get off to a good start during a sprint on dry asphalt, it has less grip in the slalom and the braking distance is longer. At a speed of 150 km/h, the braking distance is even 16 meters longer on winter tires than on summer tires. The semi-slick also takes another 7 meters from that. Check out the video below.