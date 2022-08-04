Mexico.- The youtuber and journalist related to 4TMeme Yamel, allegedly confessed that there payments of thousands of pesos for some of the questions they ask President AMLO in La Mañanera.

As announced The universalthrough a video posted on his YouTube channel, Meme Yamel recognized that “There are money proposals to ask” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the morning.

The 4T supporter reported that they offered her a case “disguised as a complaint” to expose it in La Mañanera, however, he did not address it due to lack of time, so they complained to him saying that “20 thousand pesos had been lost“.

The journalist assured that she did not know about the payment to ask AMLO questions and did not touch the subject again, but her confession echoes the rumors in the National Palace about some of the questions they ask the president.

The universal pointed out that some of the “independent journalists” who attend the morning conferences are requested by companies, politicians and unions to present their issues to López Obrador through a “moderate amount of money”.

It should be remembered that in January 2021, the National Electoral Institute (INE) questioned the Office of the Presidency of the Republic if it pays reporters to ask questions by way of La Mañanera.

The INE made reference to the questions asked of AMLO about the 2021 elections in La Mañanera on December 23, 2020, when the president made statements about the alliance made up of PAN, PRI and PRD, and the ongoing electoral process.

On that occasion, a reporter asked López Obrador what he thought about the Va por México alliance, to which he replied that these parties represent the old regime and seek to win the elections to have a majority in Congress and eliminate their social programs.