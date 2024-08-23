Not even a minute had passed in the match and Argentina’s Boca Juniors was already facing a huge problem: they were left with one less player, away from home and against Cruzeiro, in the return match of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

Peruvian Luis Advíncula put in a planc against Argentine Lucas Romero and theThe decision of the central referee, the Colombian Wílmar Roldán, was forceful: a red card for the Boca defender. There was no need to review it in the VAR.

Advíncula did not hide his frustration and after receiving the red card he left the field of play at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte crying.

Was it the fastest expulsion in history?

Although the red card for the Peruvian was one of the fastest in history, it is not a record for the Copa Sudamericana.

On September 17, 2015, Belgrano de Córdoba goalkeeper Pablo Heredia was sent off after 20 seconds of play. The referee, Paraguayan Antonio Arias, showed him a red card for committing a penalty against Lanús forward Sergio González.

The Copa Libertadores record belongs to a Colombian player: Alejandro Bernal was sent off after 27 seconds On March 11, 2014, in the match between Atlético Nacional and Nacional de Uruguay, the game ended 2-2.

The world record is held by Scotsman Lee Todd, who in 2000 saw red after two seconds. for insulting the referee just as the match between Cross Farm Park Celtic and Taunton East Reach Wanderers had begun.

