Minister Alexandre Silveira says the proposal will be submitted in 2024; the objective is to monitor prices, stocks and tax evasion

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveirastated that the government will submit to Congress in 2024 the project to create the National Fuel System Operator. Nicknamed “ONS of fuels”in reference to the body operating the electrical system, will have the function of monitoring fuel prices.

In an interview with Poder360Silveira said that the project has already been finalized by the National Secretariat of Petroleum and Natural Gas and is now undergoing legal analysis. idea of ​​creating the new body was made public by the minister in 2023 to monitor the transfer of adjustments by distributors and service stations.

“The creation of the National Fuel System Operator will be very important for us to help monitor prices, control supply guarantees and even help with tax issues, combating tax evasion”said the minister.

Alexandre Silveira stated that, like the ONS, the new operator for the fuel segment will be established in the format of a private law entity, with its structure financed by the sector itself.

The minister stated that although fuel prices are lower than under the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), there is a capture of part of the structural reductions made by Petrobras by the resellers. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has been demanding solutions to this.

“Petrobras often makes a huge effort to reduce prices, but in the end this is captured by resale. It is a problem that we face. It is not widespread, but it is not isolated either. We have used all the mechanisms within our reach and we will seek greater control, but respecting market policy, without setting a fixed price. This is not up for discussion.”he stated.

In August, the minister sent letters to ANP (National Petroleum and Natural Gas Agency), Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) and Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security) asking for more oversight over fuel and cooking gas resales.

