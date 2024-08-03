Two people were killed, some were injured and total material damage was caused to a recent model Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, was the result of a spectacular crash recorded on the Meoqui-Chihuahua highway.

The pickup truck was left at the scene, its front part destroyed, after hitting the left rear side of the platform of a trailer with the company name “Carrocería Borrego”

It is said that the people who lost their lives were returning from vacation because many suitcases were seen and the unit has license plates from Colorado, United States, and it could be a couple from the country.

The speed at which they were travelling was so considerable that one body was destroyed and part of the viscera were scattered on the road.

More information on the deceased will be provided shortly.