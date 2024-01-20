The unknown of the mountain

Thursday 25 January it will be the day on which rally fans' wait will end with the start of the 2024 WRC season, which as per tradition will begin with Monte Carlo Rally. A historic stage, which this year will reach its 92nd edition, but at the same time considered by the riders to be one of the most complicated. The tests, which will take place on the mixed surface of the French Alpsin fact, put the choices of the crews to the test, especially in identifying the most ideal tires to use in often changeable conditions.

The M-Sport duo

Added to this is the challenge that awaits the team M-Sport, fresh from a disappointing championship except for the three victories achieved by Ott Tänak in Sweden, Croatia and Chile. The relationship between the driver and the British manufacturer, however, lasted only one season, so much so that the Estonian made the decision to return in Hyundai for this season. As a result, the team will field two young crews for this year: in addition to Adrien Fourmauxreturning to the premier class after the outings in Rally2, the team will also focus on the Luxembourger Gregory Munsteralready present in some stages of the last world championship.

Humility first of all

These are the words of the pilots of the Ford Puma Rally1 less than a week from the Monegasque rally, starting with those in Fourmaux: “Our Monte-Carlo test went very well and I had a excellent feeling with the car in mixed conditions that we had on the first day – commented – it was positive and I was very happy to be back in a Rally1 car. On the second day we had a completely snow-covered stage, with even a bit of asphalt, but it will be a really interesting drive if the snow arrives for the rally. It doesn't look like there will be much snow, but at least we are prepared, you never know in the mountains! Now we feel really ready, but we know that in Monte Carlo we have to be humble. We must have a lot of respect for this rally, especially this year when we return to the Alps, to mountain areas, where snow and ice conditions can be really difficult. So, it will definitely be a tough raceas it normally is in this area of ​​France, but the real challenge will be the weather and conditions of the stages.”

The results of the tests

Positive indications from the tests also came from Munster, motivated while waiting for the first test of 2024: “During the pre-season tests we had two positive days, one on snow and one on asphalt – he added – in the snow it went very well and even if we are not sure we will have these conditions at the rally, if it were to happen we are perfectly prepared. In asphalt testing we got good mileage and tried different settings and tire combinations. We are fully motivated to start the season well and can't wait to get going. We want to start the season in the right way and try to finish the rally without making any mistakes. If we start the year on a positive note, we can continue to maintain the momentum and increase the pace throughout the season.”