Today was entirely dedicated to the illness that struck the Milanese rapper a few hours ago Fedez. The singer was struck by food poisoning, but now he seems to be doing quite well. For this reason he returned to social media again making an announcement that left all his fans amazed.

Here are his words.

Another unexpected event for Fedez: the singer is taken ill but recovers quickly

The whole day today was characterized by millions of news items that saw Fedez as the undisputed protagonist. The very famous rapper Milanese, as well as ex-husband of Chiara Ferragni, he felt ill again. For this reason he had to stop and was admitted to a famous hospital.

Unfortunately, Federico has suffered several illnesses in the last period, which is why many fans were scared when they discovered his latest blow. Initially, the details had not been communicated reasons relating to his illness, but he thought about it mother of the artist to reassure everyone, saying that the rapper had been hit by food poisoning.

After a treatment Fedez decided to resign and immediately published a announcement on social media, declaring that, due to reasons beyond his control, he would be absent from the Gallipoli event. A few hours ago, however, the rapper returned to social media again and this time he made a big surprise to its entire community.

The long-awaited announcement makes fans happy

Fedez then had the chance to recover after food poisoning that struck him in the last hours. Apparently the man consumed some mushrooms that hurt him, but nothing that couldn’t be fixed. Here it is the announcement that the singer decided to do on social media a few minutes ago. After a day of rest and checks I want to reassure everyone. Given my past, even a “trivial” thing is worthy of in-depth investigations. I therefore inform you that tomorrow evening, as planned, we will meet at the Billionaire in Porto Cervo. Let’s break everything.

Fedez then surprised his fans by revealing how he will be present at the Billionaire Sunday evening ready to get back in the game ahead of time. He then wanted to thank once again all the people who unfortunately could not attend his performances yesterday, promising them that he will soon return.