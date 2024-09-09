Luka Modric He is one of the most followed footballers for the quality of his play with Real Madrid and the Croatian national team. The player turns 39 this Monday, September 9, and, as if it were a preview of the celebration, He scored a great goal to give his team a victory.

According to the criteria of

Croatia faced Poland in a new round of the Nations League with Modric as captain. The player had a remarkable performance which he enhanced with a free kick goal in the 52nd minute.

Modric’s goal and the reactions on social media

After Croatia were awarded a free kick just a few metres from the area, Modric decided to take it. The Croatian, in a display of skill with his right foot, demonstrated why he is considered one of the best in the world.

With a shot into the top corner, the player scored the only goal of the match with which Croatia ended up defeating Poland and taking second place in Group A.

Modric, who turned 39, reached the age of 180 international matches, making him the second European footballer with the most such matches.

“I’m happy to have scored from a free kick after such a long time. I’m proud and happy to have reached 180 games. The first time is a dream and 180 is something really wonderful. I’m happy to be here and help,” he assured the media.

The move was praised by football fans on social media who called it “amazing” and highlighted the player’s ability to score goals from free kicks.

Croatia will face Poland again next Saturday, September 14, to close the Nations League round.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS