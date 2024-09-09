On September 9th the unfortunate news of the Death of actor James Earl JonesThroughout his career he gave us unforgettable roles and memorable voice performances. One of his most iconic was that of Darth Vader in the saga of Star Warswhose legacy may still continue.

Darth Vader’s voice is so iconic that it’s impossible to imagine a different one in its place. However, due to a contract made by James Earl Jones and Disney in 2022, the company can use technology and artificial intelligence to recreate his voice in future appearances of the character. In fact, the first time they did this was in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus.

This was achieved through the use of archival recordings of the actor throughout his work as Darth Vader. It should be noted that the agreement was simply for this character. Nothing has been said about a possible return as Mufasa, who was also voiced by the actor, will appear in a prequel film later this year.

Source: Lucasfilm.

We recommend: Disney Plus: All the series and movies confirmed for 2024

At the moment there are no official plans to see Darth Vader again in any series or film.However, being such an integral part of all of its mythology, it is likely that, although perhaps to a lesser extent, we will continue to find it in the galaxy far, far away and with the immortal voice of James Earl Jones.

What other projects did James Earl Jones have in those years?

Since 2022 James Earl Jones has been retired from acting. His latest work includes voicing Mufasa in the live-action The Lion King in 2019, a voice cameo in Star Wars Episode IX, and his return in Coming to America Part II in 2021. I no longer had any other work on the way.

With a prequel centered on Mufasa on the way in 2024, many fans believe he will once again voice Simba’s father. However, since this is a prequel, it will be actor Aaron Pierre who takes on the mantle of the ruler of the savannah in his youth.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.