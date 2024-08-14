Washington.- Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign team has launched a $90 million advertising strategy for the next three weeks, with the aim of presenting the Democrat to voters and increasing the contrast with Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The move is the largest investment her campaign has made to date in reaching out to voters, just two and a half months before the November election. It comes on the heels of a $5 million advertising campaign last month, shortly after Harris replaced President Joe Biden on the party’s presidential ticket.

Harris’ campaign has been bolstered by a surge in fundraising since the change, and is now moving to deploy the money in an effort to counter what has been overwhelming spending by Trump and his allies in the days leading up to Biden’s resignation.

Harris’ team said the ad campaign will focus on the vice president’s personal narrative, her career as a prosecutor in California, her commitment to speaking out against powerful interests, and contrasting her campaign with what she called Trump’s “dangerous and extreme agenda.”

The campaign will roll out to seven swing states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — and will expand Harris’s spending to smaller markets it hasn’t yet reached, like Marquette, Wisconsin, and Erie, Pennsylvania. The campaign said it is targeting spending to shows watched by voters it is seeking to motivate to vote, like “The Bachelorette,” “Big Brother,” “The Daily Show,” “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “The Simpsons.”

Harris’s campaign says it raised $310 million in July and entered August with $337 million in its pocket.

Senior deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks said the more voters learn about Harris, the more they will understand that she is “the only candidate fit to lead our country over the next four years.”

The campaign hopes the spending will help it “get a head start on a crowded media environment and make the choice and stakes of this election clear to the voters who will decide it,” Fulks said.