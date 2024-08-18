Deportes Quindío continues to struggle in the promotion tournament: this Saturday they suffered their third defeat in five games, falling at home in Armenia against one of the favorites to return to the A division, Unión Magdalena.

The team led by Rubén Darío Hernández was 0-2 down, with goals from Valentín Sánchez and Jannenson Sarmiento, from the penalty spot. Jhon Valencia scored near the end of the game, which was played at the Centenario stadium.

However, the resounding victory of Jorge Luis Pinto’s team had a blemish: the reprehensible attitude of Ariel Roa, a Paraguayan player from Quindío, who, in a protest against a referee’s decision, headbutted the Oriental linesman, Jairo Ovalle.

Roa and his compatriot Derlys Cabañas went after Ovalle in the 61st minute, after the latter raised the flag to invalidate a play for offside. And there, Roa confronted him and headed him.

While the referee assistant was receiving attention from the Unión Magdalena doctor, incredibly, The referee of the match, Juan Manuel Cubillos, only showed a yellow card to Roa, who ended up being sent off anyway, because he had already received a warning in the first half.

Cubillos is a referee with little experience. He made his debut in the B division on March 1st last year, in the game between Fortaleza and Tigres (1-0). This Saturday’s match was his eighth in the promotion category.

Ovalle is not a referee assistant with experience either. The game in Armenia was only the fourth of his career in the B division, which began on April 4, in the game Atlético 0, Real Cartagena 2.

