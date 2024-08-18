Since its premiere, ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ generated great expectations among superhero fans and unleashed a wave of reactions on social networks. Fans were amazed by the cameos of iconic actors from the early stages of the Marvel Cinematic Universeas well as the appearance of other popular characters. This enthusiasm led to the film becoming the second highest-grossing film in the world so far in 2024.

Although Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levis kept the film’s cast discreet, the end credits have surprised fans. At the end of the film, you can see that the actor behind Nicepool is Gordon Reynoldswho would be the protagonist’s twin brother.

Does Ryan Reynolds have a twin brother?

The truth is that Ryan Reynolds does not have a twin brother, Gordon Reynoldswas born as part of the actor’s alter ego. However, Reynolds decided to give credit to his creation in the film, but both Nicepool Both Reynolds and Deadpool have been played by the famous actor himself. The role-playing game has also received praise from fans loyal to the comics, who claim that Reynolds was born to be the Marvel mercenary.

The Gordon Reynolds Story

The story behind the name dates back to 2016, when the actor Green Lantern appeared in the GQ self-interview. Reynolds himself created the character called Gordon Reynoldswho interviewed himself at the time.

During the interview, Ryan He took offence at a question from his alter ego and stormed off the show. In recent years, Gordon has reappeared on screen to promote Ryan’s brand of gin.

Who is Nicepool?

According to the comics, Nicepool is one more of the Deadpool multiverse, as well as Ladypool, Kidpool, Dogpoolamong others. Also, Nicepool is one of the kinder versions of Deadpool. Although he appears only a couple of times in the film, he acknowledges and praises Wade Wilson’s Deadpool for his efforts in fighting evil.

However, despite being an important figure in that universe, this character does not have the same mutant powers as the others, so in the film you can see that the antihero of Marvelhe uses it as a shield to defend himself from the bullets of others, which ends up ending the character’s life.

Gordon Reynolds as Nicepool. Photo: LR/ CQ/ Marvel composition

The truth behind Gordon Reynolds