The event took place near Las Rozas and caused several kilometers of traffic jams.

A 38-year-old man was transferred this Saturday to the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Madrid with a serious prognosis, after being run over on the M-50. at the height of Las Rozas by another vehicle, when he got out of his car after having a previous accident.

Summa 112 explains that the victim presents a severe head trauma and fracture in the right forearm, for which he has been intubated and transferred by an advanced resource to the hospital with a serious prognosis.

The vehicle in which the victim was traveling had had a previous accident and subsequently the injured person was hit by another car. The tourist driver She has been treated by the psychologist on duty at Summa 112 due to an anxiety crisis.

The #SUMMA112 has transported a person with trauma and a serious prognosis and has also treated the driver of another car with an anxiety crisis. There has been a big traffic jam in the area.

CM Firefighters have carried out road cleaning work in the area and the Civil Guard is in charge of the investigations into what happened. There is a traffic jam of several kilometers in the area.