A peculiar moment occurred right in the final stretch of the 197-kilometer stage 15 of the Tour de France, which took place this Sunday between Loudenvielle and Plateau de Beille. There, one of the spectators was running very close to the Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar, and another of the spectators decided to kick him away from the athlete.

Thanks to the fact that the Tour de France is televised by several international channels, hundreds of fans were able to capture the moment when A man in an orange shirt kicks a man wearing a hat hard and was invading Pogacar’s space.

There are those who praised the action, since there have been several inconveniences with people approaching the routes that the cyclists will travel.

Man who threw French fries at Pogacar released

On Saturday, July 13, during the 14th stage of the Tour de France, Pogacar experienced a moment that outraged the fans of the sporting event. A 32-year-old man threw a bag of potato chips in the athlete’s face and upset Jonas Vingegaard.

According to the public prosecutor’s office in the Hautes-Pyrénées (south of France), the man was arrested on Saturday and released on Sunday. In fact, the spokespersons of the organisation said that everything happened due to “his state of intoxication” and that they were “waiting to see if the cyclists and their teams would like to file a complaint”.

However, UAE and Visma chose not to take action against the suspect, since neither of the two riders suffered any physical harm.

Although the French fries are not “something heavy” and “there are more serious forms of violence”, the arrest was made for “aggravated violence while intoxicated”, the prosecutor’s office explained.

Santiago Buitrago enters the ‘Top’ 10, the classifications after stage 15

Tadej Pogacar won stage 15 of the Tour de France, which took place this Sunday between Loudenvielle and Plateau de Beille, 197 kilometers long. He remains the leader, he increased the difference and Santiago Buitrago is the best Colombian. Pogacar rode on the defensive, watching Jonas Vingegaard burn his cartridges in search of a time cut in the general classification.

1. Tadej Pogacar 5h 13min 55s

2. Jonas Vingegaard at 1 min 08s

3. Remco Evenepoel at 2 min 51 s

4. Mikel Landa at 3 min 54 s

5. Joao Almeida at 5 min 53 s

7. Santiago Buitrago at 5 min 08 s

8. Carlos Rodriguez mt

9. Richard Carapaz at 5 min 41 s

10. Felix Gall at 5 min 57 s

22. Harold Tejada at 18 min 57 s

79. Egan Bernal at 42 min 25 s

1. Tadej Pogacar 61 h 46 min 24 s

2. Jonas Vingegaard at 3 min 09 s

3. Remco Evenepoel at 5 min 19 s

4. Joao Almeida at 10 min 54 s

5. Mikel Landa at 11 min 21 s

6. Carlos Rodriguez at 11 min 27 s

7. Adam Yates at 13 min 38 s

8. Giulio Ciccone at 15 min 48 s

9. Derek Gee at 16 min 12 s

10. Santiago Buitrago at 16 min 32 s

31. Harold Tejada at 2 h 28 min 45 s

21. Egan Bernal at 57 min 12 s

