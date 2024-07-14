The name of Lamine Yamal It has been written in golden letters in the most recent history of the Spain national teambecause with his help the “Roja” has returned to dominate Europe, being crowned after 12 years in the Eurocup and making his country the most successful in this tournament.

At just 16 years old, the youth player Barcelona Soccer Club He arrived at this competition in Germany. All the spotlights were on his image, as they were hoping that a youngster would give them the big surprise and that is exactly what happened. The right winger assisted, scored and led what is now Spain’s new title.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Lamine Yamal starting in all the matches and also being a protagonist scoring a goalone of the most impressive of the tournament, did so against France in the semi-finals. Likewise attended on 4 occasions which ended in a goal. Even with the limitation of time on the field due to German laws because he was underage, he was the most important man in Luis de la Fuente’s team.

Lamine Yamal showing off his new title with the national team | Photo: AFP

As if that were not enough, in his debut on June 15, he became the youngest footballer in history to debut in the European Championship at 16 years and 11 months, taking the place of the Polish player. Kazper Kozlowski who had it at 17 years and 246 days, a record he achieved in 2021.

Now in the Grand Final at the age of 17, he made even more history by appearing in the Grand Final to assist Nico Williams for the first goal of the match. He was also recognised as the Best Young Player. As if that were not enough, he is also the oldest player to win a European Championship.

He was chosen as the Best Young Player of the Euro 2024 | Photo: AFP

With them, the records that add to his feat is being part of the team that was crowned in Eurocup winning all 7 of his matches, which had never happened before, so it is a very pressing situation for his career that has just begun but is already full of an achievement that will follow him forever.