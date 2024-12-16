González Amador claims 40,000 euros from the Minister of Finance for injury to the right to honor
The Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court has accepted for processing the lawsuit of businessman Alberto González Amador, partner of the regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso, against the first vice president of the Government, María Jesús Montero, for injury to the right to honor. Give 20…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Supreme #Court #admits #lawsuit #Ayusos #boyfriend #processing #Vice #President #Montero #days #argue
Leave a Reply