Velez Sarsfield prevailed in the crossing of Argentine teams and won at home against workshops 3-2 (partial 1-0), in one of the first leg matches for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 played this Wednesday in Buenos Aires.

Lucas Janson (5 and 73) and Julián Fernández (90) scored the goals for the triumph of the Velez team led by the Uruguayan Alexander Medina, and the Uruguayan Michael Santos (81) and Juan Garro (86) indicated the discount for the Cordoba formation , in a very good meeting, with an electrifying ending.

The revenge will be played on Wednesday the 10th at the Mario Kempes stadium, in Córdoba, and the winner of the series will meet in the semifinals the winner of the Brazilian cross between Corinthians and Flamengowhich won 2-0 in the first leg.

It didn’t take long for the locals to find the advantage, because the pressure on Talleres’ exit generated an action in which Jara found space to send a precise cross to the heart of the area, where Janson arrived to beat Benavídez in the jump and place a great header to the right corner, where goalkeeper Herrera’s hands did not reach.

The goal received did not bring down Talleres, who reacted with a good attitude to go in search of equality, closed the midfield to the local by covering the two central midfielders and forcing him to search with balls, and managed to generate some interesting arrivals with the projections of Enzo Díaz and the Colombian Valoyes, but without specifying.

Vélez celebrates the victory against Talleres.

Within a game marked by pressure, lack of space and physical battle,

Vélez was the one who came out in the best position, and just as it happened with the initial goal, he arrived with a lot of risk in the air shipments, and so Janson had another opportunity, but this time his attack was weak and without danger for the goalkeeper.

At the end of the first half, a controversial situation arose in the visiting area, where Lucas Suárez seemed to knock down Walter Bou, but the Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan decided to ignore the VAR suggestion.

If the first half had had a good rhythm, but with few arrivals, the tone changed in the second half, with a Vélez always incisive and a Talleres that improved with the arrivals of Rodrigo Garro and Ulises Ortegoza to have more dynamics in the attack.

Herrera had to make an effort to get a cross shot from ‘Oso’ Pratto and then it was Hoyos who intervened to win a one-on-one against Valoyes, and Janson missed the third in a counterattack that the goalkeeper saved with the help of the crossbar, already with both teams played in attack.

Vélez seemed to settle the duel, with the second goal, in an action that started from the left, until Orellano lowered it to the right for Jara’s arrival at full steam, and as it happened in the 1-0 play, the side sent a center to which Janson only had to put his head to divert it to the net and leave Herrera standing.

But the best was yet to come, because Talleres equalized in a flash, first with the discount that Santos scored in the middle after a ball that Garro dropped, and then, after a great play by Catalán, Jara cleared and the ball was It was left to Garro, who settled about 25 meters from the goal, and took a fantastic left-footed shot to the angle, unattainable.

As he could, Vélez recovered from the double impact and took the lead again, in a backward cross from Perrone, which dragged the marks, and Julián Fernández sent a low shot into the net. Thus closed the first chapter of a series that was even and changeable, as expected, and that will maintain the tension in a revenge that appears unpredictable again, with the promise of emotions until the last second.

