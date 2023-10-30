There are still several months left for Varry Brava to release their next album, scheduled for 2024. However, the band, composed of Óscar Ferrer, Aarön Sáez and Vicente Illescas, wanted to liven up the wait of their followers by releasing their new song ‘Tierra para baile ‘. A ‘single’ in which the band returns to its musical origins, returning to the techno genre and remembering one of its favorite groups Radio Futura. This has not been the only recognition that can be found on this topic.

La Vega Baja is also present in this ‘single’. A tribute to their land and for which they have used the facilities of the Metro Dance Club nightclub as the setting for the photo that illustrates the song and also as the set on which the video clip, which was published last Wednesday, was filmed. located in Bigastro. A venue known throughout the region that has eight different spaces in the genres that can be heard vary between electronic, pop and rock.

«This cover is real. That is the land in which we have danced many nights and some mornings. We are Varry Brava, we grew up together on these paths of music and challenges. And we come to make you dance. More than ever,” is the text with which the band accompanied this snapshot announcing the release of the song.

Two days later they released the video, recorded in the facilities of this nightclub and with the recognizable landscape of this region in the background, such as the mountains that surround it or the trees that decorate any corner of this land full of fields and orchards.

It is not the only recognizable place in this video. The well-known bar ‘La Alcachofa’, in the Oriola district of Correntías, and the famous stew with balls also has a place there. A tour of some of the iconic sites of Vega Baja that makes clear the fascination that the band feels for its origins and for this region.

With five studio albums published and more than thirteen years of experience behind them, Varry Brava is one of the most recognized bands on the Spanish indie scene. In fact, they appeared at the first edition of the Benidorm Fest with the song ‘Raffaella’ as a candidate to represent the country in the Eurovision Song Contest.