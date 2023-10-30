“Do you remember Fedez and Rosa Chemical in Sanremo and their unseemly show on the festival stage? Fedez passionately kissing Rosa Chemical in front of his incredulous wife? How much damage do influencers cause with their bizarre behaviors to the mental health of Italians, especially the most fragile and younger? Today Fedez talks about protecting mental health and does so to attack the government on the ‘psychologist bonus’. Is it the same person? How much inconsistency!”. This is the criticism leveled by X frominfectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti to the rapper, after his appeal not to cut his contribution to the Maneuver, launched during the TV show ‘Che tempo che fa’.

“Fedez is an idol with millions of followers. And I – the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa clarifies to Adnkronos Salute – I am referring to the fact that, when one is an example for entire generations of young people, evidently he cannot do something like what he did, that is, go on stage while his wife was hosting the festival, and kiss someone on the mouth, regardless of whether it was a man or a woman. profoundly wrong attitude from the point of view of the psychological teaching that can be given to children”. Bassetti mentions in detail values ​​such as “loyalty and some behaviors that in my opinion should also be taught”. The problem in his opinion is that “an act like this on the Sanremo stage in front of 20 million people shouldn’t be done. It can be done in a private setting”.

Today, he continues, “Fedez says that it is important to maintain the psychological bonus. It seems to me that there is no consistency. It is the same person, no more than 8 months have passed since February”, when the last Sanremo Festival was broadcast . “In this sense I say that you need to have consistency, because you have a great responsibility when you are an influencer.”