Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

A short guide (being updated) with practical information on the groups of people who have the right to get vaccinated or have a booster shot before others, on where and when you can get vaccinated in each Region

On a national level the official match has officially started vaccination campaign against Covid

with the publication of the circular from the Ministry of Health on 27 September Indications and recommendations for the 2023/2024 autumn/winter vaccination campaign against COVID-19. The doses of updated vaccine

anti-Covid (Omicron XBB 1.5, also read here) are being distributed throughout the country.

The Regions are organizing themselves for the administration of boosters (annual) or first doses (primary cycle for the unvaccinated) to high risk categories

which is given priority since, if they become infected with the SARS CoV 2 virus, they risk become seriously ill or even lose your life. There flu vaccination campaign

as per the indications contained in the Ministerial circular Prevention and control of influenza: recommendations for the 2023-2024 seasonrecommended starting from the beginning of October and it is already possible to get vaccinated in some Regions where the doses are available (they are – or not – based on when the orders were placed from each individual Region ed). But here’s a quick one guide (being updated) with practical information on groups of people who, before others, have the right to get vaccinated or have a booster shot, where and when you can get vaccinated in each Region (as they decide), who to turn to for advice and information.

Priority to the elderly and frail for both flu and anti-Covid It should be remembered that for some categories both the flu and the anti-Covid vaccination (or booster) are recommended, therefore it is possible to co-administrationaccording to the indications of the health authorities. In particular, the v

flu shot recommended and offered free of charge, as a matter of priorityto:

– people over 60 years old;

– pregnant and postpartum women;

– long-term care patients:

– people with chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart and respiratory diseases or immune system problems;

– some categories of workers such as health and social-health personnelpolice forces and firefighters, breeders or those who work in contact with animals, blood donors;

– children not at risk in the age range included between 6 months and 6 years.

There booster dose of the anti-Covid vaccinewith the updated wording, registered mail and offered free of charge, as a matter of priorityto the following groups:





– people aged 60 and over;

– guests of RSAs and long-term care facilities;

– pregnant or breastfeeding women or after giving birth;

– health and social care workers;

– people of all ages between 6 months and 59 years with high fragilitythat is, affected by chronic pathologies

which increase the risk of a severe form of COVID. See also Aids, the Italian who led the research on the vaccine: "It could be ready in a few years"

Regions (updating)



• EMILIA ROMAGNA

From the October 16th it will be possible to recall the anti-Covid vaccine adapted to the XBB.1.5 variant.

You can get vaccinated through various channels:

– general practitioners;

– community paediatrics;

– affiliated pharmacies that participate in the vaccination campaign;

– in the various locations identified in the territory in all the provinces (for example: community houses, hospitals, clinics) which can be consulted on the websites of the individual local health authorities.

In these days we will begin to vaccinate the most fragile or at-risk population such as







residents in the Cra/RSA and health and social-health workers.



• LIGURIA



From September 29th is administered and actively offered without reservation anti-Covid vaccination to:

– guests in RSA (health care residences)

– Rsa operators

– hospital workers in high-risk areas (for example, haemato-oncology patients, intensive care patients, in addition to those identified by the health departments)

The methods for administering the vaccine in the subsequent phases are being defined.

• LAZIO From October 2nd game in Lazio flu vaccination campaign and that to prevent pneumococcal pneumoniaa serious infection that is very common especially among the over 60s and the elderly. ANTI-FLU VACCINE



There influenza vaccination strongly recommended and free for:

– over 60;

– fragile people;

– children up to 6 years old.





WHERE TO GET VACCINATED





The adults can get vaccinated:

– at the family doctor;

– at the vaccination points set up by the local health authorities;

– in the pharmacy;

– doctors, healthcare personnel, including volunteers and all essential workers in the healthcare area;

– in some cases at the workplace by the occupational doctor.

To vaccinate i children it is advisable to contact the pediatrician of your choice who will give instructions on how to carry out the vaccination at your clinic or at the Local Health Authority vaccination service.



WHERE TO FIND INFORMATION





:

on the website of your local health authority.

NEW ANTI-COVID VACCINES



First phase



From October 2nd can get vaccinated:

– health and socio-health workers from local healthcare companies, hospitals, university polyclinics and IRCCS;

– professionals from RSAs and socio-health and social-welfare facilities (retirement homes and rehabilitation facilities) guests of RSAs, patients of socio-health and social-welfare facilities (retirement homes and rehabilitation facilities);

– guests of the RSAs;

patients in health and social care facilities.

Vaccination is managed by the Prevention Departments of the local health authorities in collaboration with general practitioners.



Second phase



From October 16th will be able to access the administration:

– people over 80 years of age;

– people from 6 months to 59 years of age inclusive, with high fragility, as they suffer from pathologies or with conditions that increase the risk of serious COVID-19 (for this category access will be guaranteed and monitored by general practitioners and by paediatricians of free choice) See also In the podcast 'NIMP Our voices matter', patients' tales turn the disease upside down Third phase



From October 30th they will be able to get vaccinated:

all other segments of the population (with particular recommendation to family members, cohabitants and caregivers of people with serious frailties). WHERE TO FIND INFORMATION TO BOOK: you can call the number 06 164161841, active from Monday to Friday from 7.30 to 19.30, on Saturdays from 7.30 to 13.



• LOMBARDY



The anti-flu and anti-Covid vaccination campaign (with the new updated vaccine) officially started on October 1st with the vax-day dedicated to some priority categories.







ANTI-FLU VACCINE



From October 2nd can access the administration of flu vaccine:

– sanitary ware;

– hospital patients;

– Rsa guests.







D





to October 16th they will be able to get vaccinated:

– people who belong to the categories for which vaccination is recommended (elderly and frail based on ministerial indications, see above). HOW TO BOOK



possible to book from October 9th the appointment to get vaccinated against the flu on the relative portal (click here

). NEW ANTI-COVID VACCINES



To do the anti-Covid vaccine you can book, however, on the relevant platform (click here). The new anti-Covid vaccine can be co-administered with the flu shot.

• MARCHE



The vaccination campaign will start on October 12: it will be possible to co-administer the flu vaccine e of that anti-Covid

updated to the latest variations. The two vaccinations recommended are almost superimposable For:

– people aged 60 or over;

– frail people and their family members or close contacts, guests of elderly and long-term care facilities, pregnant and post-partum women, healthcare and social-health workers. For theanti-flu are provided Also some categories of workers such as law enforcement, firefighters, farmers and blood donors.

It is always good to consult the attending physician, who knows the patient’s medical history.



WHERE



The vaccine can be administered:





by family doctors and paediatricians of free choice at their own medical practice;

– in pharmacies participating in the vaccination campaign;

– at the territorially competent vaccination clinics of the hygiene and public health services of the Territorial Health Authorities (AST). See also Covid, how incubation times change with Omicron HOW TO BOOK



You can book:

– at the CUPs;

– in pharmacies participating in the vaccination campaign. More information will be available on Marche Region website (here).

• PIEDMONT







Leave on October 16th the campaign of vaccination against Covid and flubased on the recommendations made by the Ministry of Health. WHERE



co-administration of the vaccines is possible and will be available at:

– general practitioners;

– pediatricians;

– pharmacies participating in the vaccination campaign;

– local health authority vaccination centers (addresses and references for appointments will be published on sites of the local health authorities themselves and of the Region). WHO TO ASK FOR INFORMATION



People who intend to get vaccinated can contact general practitioners, paediatricians and pharmacies in the area. From next week the lists of pharmacies participating in the campaign will also be available online.

Updates will be available here).

• TUSCANY



The vaccination campaign started on 2nd October with the offer of updated anti-Covid vaccine (Omicron XBB 1.5) and that against the flu to guests of the RSAsadministered by general practitioners and staff of local health authorities.



From October 12th they will be able to be vaccinated against Covid and against the flu:

– health and socio-health workers from public and private facilities;

– pregnant women;

– caregivers of fragile people.



From October 16th

The flu vaccine and the updated Covid vaccine will be offered to:

– all patients aged at least 60 years;

– people included in the list of subjects to whom the ministry has recommended vaccination (see above). WHERE



You can get vaccinated at:

– general practitioners’ clinics;

– free-choice paediatricians’ clinics;

– in one of the ASL vaccination centers (booking on regional portal

here).







• VENETO

The vaccination campaign against influenza for the entire population will start on October 16th. In the previous days, guests of residential care facilities will be vaccinated.











