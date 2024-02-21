Ice hockey: Stützle scores and loses
Despite a goal from German national ice hockey player Tim Stützle, the Ottawa Senators suffered their 30th defeat of the season in the NHL. The Canadians lost 3-2 in overtime to the Florida Panthers and lost for the third time in the last four games. The playoff places are out of reach for the Senators as 15th in the Eastern Conference.
Attacker Stützle scored his 14th goal of the season to make it 2-2 (48th) and brought his team into overtime, but Anton Lundell scored for the Panthers to win. For the 22-year-old Stützle it was the 52nd point scorer in the 53rd game of the season.
