Horror in Catania: 5-year-old boy whipped with electric cables for being a “naughty boy”. Mother and aunt arrested for injuries and mistreatment

The State Police of Catania, coordinated by the District Attorney's Office, has placed a crime suspect under arrest two Nigerian women as they are seriously suspected of crimes of mistreatment and multiple aggravated personal injuries. The investigations conducted by the policemen of the Flying Squad have made it possible to acquire elements which would demonstrate how the non-EU citizens stopped were the perpetrators of very serious illicit conduct perpetrated against a minor of just 5 years of age.



In particular, the investigations originated from the report – received at the Operations Room of the Catania Police Headquarters on 14.2.2024 – by the Headmaster of an institute in the capital who reported a “…5 year old boy with obvious lashes on his back and legs”.

The minor, immediately identified, showed incontrovertible signs of repeated violence. Transported to the pediatric emergency room of the hospital “Garibaldi-Nesima“, the child had the opportunity to report “to have been beaten by his aunt (…) several times using a black charging cable (…) of the electric bicycle owned by his mother (…) telling several times that these signs would have been caused by the aunt in front of disobedience” and the health workers, in the objective examination, found “presence of numerous deep 'U' shaped abrasions, likely from lashes. (…) Obvious, numerous scars and previous lesions in the process of resolution, widespread on the trunk, upper and lower limbs, chest and abdomen. The most recent lesions instead have overlying crusts that are now dry, with visible pink, newly formed skin underneath. Same abrasions recent ones are found at the level of the medial area, of the thighs bilaterally at the level of the shoulders and arms”.

The health workers provided the minor with the necessary care and issued a report with a prognosis of 15 days. From the timely investigations carried out by the investigators, including activities of witness examination and protected hearing of the minor, an alarming picture emerged from which it could be deduced that the signs of violence imprinted on the child's body would have been inflicted by one of the suspects with electric cables and this following banal and unspecified whims “pranks“ attributed to the childThe torture also took place in the presence of the other suspect, linked by family ties to the little victim, who did not do anything to avoid it, prevent it or report it to the relevant institutional bodies in order to avoid any possible recurrence. On the basis of the elements acquired and following the delicate and complex investigations, the Flying Squad personnel placed the 2 non-EU citizens under arrest as suspects of a crime.

Once the ritual acts were completed, the stops were associated at the Catania prison of “Piazza Lanza”.