The Detroit Red Wings around Moritz Seider also remain on course for the playoffs. After a 5-0 (2-0, 2-0, 1-0) away win at the Calgary Flames, the Red Wings continue to occupy one of the two wild card spots in the Eastern Conference. Seider prepared the 1-0 lead and the final score of 5-0, Detroit won a game without conceding a goal for the fourth time this season.