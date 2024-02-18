Draisaitl prepares the winning goal for Edmonton
The Edmonton Oilers led by German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl celebrated an important victory in the fight for the playoffs in the NHL. On Saturday (local time) the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars, the second-best team in the Western Conference, 4-3 (0-0, 3-3, 0-0) after overtime.
Draisaitl set up Evan Bouchard's winning goal on the power play 30 seconds into overtime. The 28-year-old striker was previously involved in a high-scoring second period in Edmonton's 2-2 draw. After their 32nd win of the season, the Oilers are in third place in the Pacific Division and still have a good chance of qualifying for the finals.
The Detroit Red Wings around Moritz Seider also remain on course for the playoffs. After a 5-0 (2-0, 2-0, 1-0) away win at the Calgary Flames, the Red Wings continue to occupy one of the two wild card spots in the Eastern Conference. Seider prepared the 1-0 lead and the final score of 5-0, Detroit won a game without conceding a goal for the fourth time this season.
Tim Stützle also scored two points, the Ottawa Senators attacker scored to equalize 1-1 in the away game against the Chicago Blackhawks and paved the way for Ottawa to take a 2-1 lead. However, the Senators lost 2:3 (1:1, 1:1, 0:1), conceding the decisive goal two minutes before the end of the game.
JJ Peterka and the Buffalo Sabers won 3:2 (0:0, 0:0, 2:2) away after overtime against the Minnesota Wild. Nico Sturm suffered a 3:4 (1:2, 2:1, 0:1) home defeat against the Columbus Blue Jackets with the San Jose Sharks. Both strikers remained without a goal.
Gender battle between the three stars: Curry beats Ionescu
Basketball superstar Stephen Curry won the “Battle of the Sexes” against top player Sabrina Ionescu, but had to stretch hard in a spectacular three-way competition.
In a duel between probably the world's best “snipers” from the men's elite NBA league and the women's league WNBA, the four-time champions from the Golden State Warriors prevailed 29:26 against the world champions New York Liberty as part of the NBA's All-Star Weekend.
“Great entertainment, great throws, strong 70 seconds from both of us,” said Curry (35) after the eagerly awaited first comparison of this kind. Ionescu (26) immediately demanded revenge: “Obviously Steph deserved to win, but next time I want to do better.”
Both would have won the official three-way competition between the NBA aces, which was held shortly before – Damian Lillard from the Milwaukee Bucks was ahead with 24 points. The maximum number of points in the format is 40. At the WNBA All-Star Game, Ionescu shone with an incredible 37 points and then challenged Curry.
